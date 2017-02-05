Patriots' Nate Ebner: Listed as active for Super Bowl LI
Ebner (concussion) is active for Sunday's Super Bowl LI against the Falcons.
Indeed cleared of concussion symptoms stemming from the AFC championship game, Ebner will fill his typical role on the Patriots' special-teams units.
