Patriots' Nate Ebner: Questionable to play
Ebner (concussion) is questionable to play in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Falcons.
Although Ebner was a limited participant in practice the past two weeks due to a concussion suffered in the AFC championship game, he's expected to be cleared in time for Sunday's Super Bowl
