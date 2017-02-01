Patriots' Nate Ebner: Returns to practice Wednesday
Ebner (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, the Boston Herald reports.
It isn't clear if Ebner cleared concussion protocol, but his return to practice Wednesday suggests he's at least extremely close. Expect his game status for Sunday's Super Bowl to be confirmed prior to kickoff.
