Patriots' Nate Ebner: Sits out practice Thursday
Ebner (concussion) was held out Thursday's practice session.
Ebner suffered a concussion in Sunday's AFC championship game and has yet to return to practice. The extra week off prior to the Super Bowl may afford him enough time to return and assume his usual role on special teams.
