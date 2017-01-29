Chung finished the 2016 regular season with 91 tackles and a pick over the course of 16 games.

The 29-year-old, who the Patriots drafted 34th overall in the 2009 NFL draft, spent the 2013 season with the Eagles, but since his return to New England in 2014, he's remained a mainstay in the team's secondary. Chung, who serves as the Patriots' starting strong safety, is under contract with the team through the 2018 campaign.

