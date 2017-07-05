Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Likely behind Gillislee for carries
Burkhead is less likely than fellow free-agent acquisition Mike Gillislee to help fill the void created by LeGarrette Blount's departure, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.
It seemed Burkhead might be headed for big things when the Patriots signed him to a one-year, $3.15 million contract in March, but the team then added Gillislee on a two-year, $6.4 million contract a month later, further bolstering a backfield that already had James White and Dion Lewis (hamstring). While Burkhead did average 4.6 yards on his 74 carries last season, he mostly made his mark as a special teams player and pass blocker during his four seasons in Cincinnati. Given that Gillislee averaged 5.7 yards and scored eight touchdowns on 101 carries with the Bills last season, the former Bengal may find himself with a role not all that different from the one he had with his old team. The size of the contract does suggest that the Patriots at least have plans to occasionally involve Burkhead in the offense.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Could have real role in Pats offense•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Joins New England backfield•
-
Rex Burkhead: Visiting with Patriots•
-
Bengals' Rex Burkhead: Scores twice in lead role•
-
Bengals' Rex Burkhead: Taking on lead back duties Sunday•
-
Bengals' Rex Burkhead: Better than Hill in Week 16•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Broncos in Fantasy
The Denver Broncos have questions at both quarterback and running back heading into 2017, but...
-
Industry 12-team PPR mock draft
We enlist the help of Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Fantasy Pros and more to bring you...
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....
-
Picking No. 11 in PPR leagues
Picking 11th should put you in perfect position to draft two receivers with your first two...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR leagues
After starting his team at No. 1 overall in PPR with Le'Veon Bell and Todd Gurley, Jamey Eisenberg...