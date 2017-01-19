The Patriots have signed Housler to a reserve contract for 2017, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

With Martellus Bennett, Matt Lengel and Michael Williams all slated to become free agents this offseason, Housler provides the Patriots' organization with some TE depth behind Rob Gronkowski in advance of the 2017 campaign. Housler, who was drafted 69th overall by the Cardinals in 2011, last saw NFL action in 2015 with the Browns and Bears.