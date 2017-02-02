Ninkovich finished the 2016 regular season with 32 tackles and four sacks over the course of 12 games.

Ninkovich, who is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday, missed four games to start the 2016 season after testing positive for a banned substance. Upon his return, the versatile defender re-established a degree of IDP utility in deeper formats and the 33-year-old is slated to stay in the mix in 2017, as Ninkovich is under contract with the Patriots next season.