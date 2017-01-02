Gostkowski made two of his three field goal attempts en route to recording nine points in Week 17's 35-14 win over the Dolphins.

Gostkowski's miss arrived on a 52-yard attempt at the end of the first half of Sunday's tilt. Gostkowski, who turns 33 later this month, finished up the 2016 regular season with 127 points, while making 27 of 32 field goal attempts and nailing 46 of 49 extra points. By his lofty standards, it was a subpar campaign, but heading into the postseason, he's a top level option in fantasy playoff formats, given his steady effort down the stretch and the potential for the Patriots to make a lengthy run.