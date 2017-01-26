Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Misses practice Thursday
Gostkowski (illness) missed Thursday's practice, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Given that the Super Bowl isn't until Feb. 5, Gostkowski has plenty of time to overcome his illness before the Patriots' big game. After logging 127 points in the regular season, Gostkowski has made all five of his field-goal attempts and hit seven of eight extra points en route to recording 22 points over the team's two postseason contests.
