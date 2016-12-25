Gostkowski hit both of his field-goal attempts en route to recording 11 points in Saturday's 41-3 win over the Jets.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Gostkowski has been on a roll since missing a 39-yard attempt against the Jets on Nov. 27. Since then, the 32-year-old kicker has made all nine of his field-goal tries (with five of the makes coming from 40 yards or longer), as well as all 12 of his extra points. A sluggish start to the season ensures that Gostkowski will fall short of the fantasy standards he set over the previous fours seasons, but he has picked up the pace of late, scoring double-digit points in four of his last five outings.