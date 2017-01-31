Gostkowski (illness) will play in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Falcons, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Gostkowski dealt with a two-day stomach illness recently, which forced him to sit out Thursday's practice. Due to the nature of his absence, it doesn't seem like he'll be limited in any way for Sunday's important game.

