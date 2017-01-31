Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Will play in Super Bowl
Gostkowski (illness) will play in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Falcons, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Gostkowski dealt with a two-day stomach illness recently, which forced him to sit out Thursday's practice. Due to the nature of his absence, it doesn't seem like he'll be limited in any way for Sunday's important game.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Finishes season with 127 points•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Picks up pace down stretch•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Hits all three FG attempts Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs four extra points Monday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs 14 points Sunday•