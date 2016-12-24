Patriots' Tom Brady: Faces Jets on Saturday

Brady (thigh) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Jets.

As expected, Brady will take aim Saturday at a beatable Jets defense that allowed Miami QB Matt Moore to throw four TDs in Week 15. Though the Patriots have already earned a first-round playoff bye, they still have something to play for this week, namely home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

