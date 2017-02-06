Patriots' Tom Brady: Historic MVP performance in Super Bowl LI win

Brady completed 43 of 62 passes for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Patriots' 34-28 Super Bowl LI overtime victory over the Falcons. He also gained 15 yards on his sole rush. He was named the MVP of the game as well.

After an uneven first half that saw him start 7-for-9 -- with completions to five different receivers -- and then connect on only four of his next 10 passes while getting pressured frequently, Brady put on a performance for the ages in the second half and overtime. Down 28-3 after a Tevin Coleman six-yard touchdown reception with 8:31 remaining in the third quarter, Brady and the Patriots rolled up their sleeves and went to work. He led scoring drives of 13, 12, five and 10 plays over the third and fourth quarters, capping two of them with touchdown passes to James White and Danny Amendola, respectively, and throwing the game-tying two-point conversion to the latter with 57 seconds remaining in regulation. The five-time Super Bowl champion was then masterful on the game-clinching eight-play, 75-yard opening drive of overtime, completing passes to White, Amendola, Chris Hogan, White and Julian Edelman to drive New England from their own 25-yard line to the Falcons' 25. A James White gritty two-yard touchdown run ended it three plays later, capping the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, and cementing Brady's legacy as arguably the best signal caller of the modern era.