Patriots' Tom Brady: Leads Patriots to 14th win

Brady (thigh) completed 25 of 33 passes for 276 yards and three TDs in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Dolphins.

With the win, the Patriots clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs and Brady and his fellow banged up teammates will now be afforded a bye week in which to rest their bodies. After sitting out the first four games of the season due to a suspension stemming from his perceived involvement in "Deflategate," Brady carved out an outstanding campaign, helping the Patriots to a 14-2 record overall, while compiling a nifty 28:2 TD:INT ratio over the 12 contests he played in.