Patriots' Tom Brady: Leads team to decisive Week 16 win

Brady (thigh) completed 17 of 27 passes for 214 yards and three TDs in Saturday's 41-3 win over the Jets.

Brady, who had been limited at practice this past week, was able to head to the sidelines in the third quarter Saturday, with the Patriots up big. In the process, he was kept from suffering any injury setbacks, while backup Jimmy Garoppolo logged some reps at QB. Look for Brady to appear on the Patriots' Week 17 injury report, but whether the team has anything to play for next Sunday against the Dolphins hinges on the result of Saturday's Oakland/Indianapolis contest. If the Colts win, the Patriots would secure the AFC's No. 1 seed for the playoffs.