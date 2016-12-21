Patriots' Tom Brady: Limited by thigh issue
The Patriots now list a thigh issue as the ailment that resulted in Brady being limited at practice Wednesday, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Our expectation that Brady will continue to tough it out through his aches and pains Saturday against the Jets remains unchanged, however, despite this modification to the Patriots' Week 16 injury report.
