Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as questionable this week
Brady (thigh) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Jets after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
We fully expect Brady to continue to work through his aches and pains Saturday against a Jets defense that allowed Miami QB Matt Moore to throw four TDs in Week 15. The Patriots have already earned a first-round playoff bye, but they still have something to play for at this time, specifically a chance to cement home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
