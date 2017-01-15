Patriots' Tom Brady: Overcomes struggles to spearhead double-digit victory

Brady completed 18 of 38 passes for 287 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 34-16 divisional-round victory over the Texans. He also lost a yard on four rushes.

After throwing just two interceptions all season, Brady looked out of sorts in the first half, as an aggressive Texans pass rush and a pick by A.J. Bouye at the Patriots' 34-yard line had him and the New England offense looking rather pedestrian. The future Hall of Famer began to snap out of it late in the second quarter, however, completing a 48-yard bomb to Julian Edelman to help set up an eventual Stephen Gostowski 19-yard field goal with seven seconds to go before halftime. Although he did throw his second interception in the third quarter, Brady was otherwise much more effective in the second half, finishing off a nine-play, 90-yard drive with a 19-yard scoring dart to James White, and connecting with Edelman on several more occasions. His sub-50 percent completion rate and 56.9 QBR notwithstanding, Brady did flash his typical rapport with Edelman and Chris Hogan, and should be primed for yet another AFC championship round appearance next Sunday.