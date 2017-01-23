Patriots' Tom Brady: Propels Pats to Super Bowl with 384 yards, three touchdowns

Brady completed 32 of 42 passes for 384 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 36-17 AFC championship game victory over the Steelers.

Brady reached a personal postseason yardage best largely by throwing the ball short and letting his receivers do most of the work after the catch. The veteran's ability to methodically move the ball down the field allowed the Patriots to consistently put themselves in good position on third down en route to 11 conversions on 17 tries against an over-matched Steelers defense. Becoming the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls won't be an easy task against a Falcons team that held the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers scoreless in the first half of the NFC championship game.