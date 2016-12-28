Patriots' Tom Brady: Rested Wednesday

Brady (thigh) was not spotted at Wednesday's practice, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

There is nothing to suggest that Brady's absence from practice is anything other than the 13-2 squad managing the QB's practice reps with the big picture in mind. While the Patriots have clinched their division title and a first-round bye, the team still has its sights on cementing home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs. As a result, we'd expect Brady to start Sunday's game against the Dolphins, and remain on the field as long as the outcome of Week 17's tilt is unsettled.

