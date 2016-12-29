Patriots' Tom Brady: Returns to practice Thursday
Brady (thigh) returned to practice Thursday, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Look for the QB to be listed at limited at practice both Thursday and Friday, with an official questionable designation likely on tap for Brady upon the release of the Patriots' final Week 17 injury report. That said, it's assumed that Brady will be able to play as much as the team's coaching staff wants him to Sunday. The Patriots have clinched their division and a first-round bye, but the team still has its sights on securing home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs. With that in mind, we'd expect Brady to start Sunday's game against the Dolphins, and then remain in action as long as the outcome is unsettled.
