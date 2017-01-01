Patriots' Tom Brady: Set to play Sunday

Brady (thigh) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Brady is thus in line to play as much as the Patriots' coaching staff needs him to in Week 17. While the team has clinched its division and a first-round bye, the Patriots still have an eye on securing home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. As a result, look for Brady to remain in play Sunday as long as the outcome of the contest is unsettled, though at a certain point, the QB may eventually exit the game, as he did in Week 16's 41-3 win over the Jets.