Flowers' 41 snaps (out of a possible) 62 were tops among the Patriots' defensive ends in Week 15's win over the Broncos, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

In the process, Flowers logged two sacks and three tackles. The Patriots' DE rotation in last Sunday's game also included Rob Ninkovich, who logged 35 snaps, Chris Long -- who recorded 33 snaps -- and Jabaal Sheard who was out there for 31. Of that group, Flowers, who has notched a team-high seven sacks (to go along with 35 tackles) offers the most IDP utility these days.