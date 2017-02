Flowers finished the 2016 regular season with 45 tackles and seven sacks over the course of 16 games.

The 2015 fourth-rounder, who logged eight starts this season, now finds himself on the IDP radar after the leading the Patriots in sacks in 2016. The 23-year-old is under contract with New England through 2018, so Flowers will remain a fantasy factor in 2017, in his role as a starting defensive end for the team.