Patriots' Vincent Valentine: Active for Super Bowl LI
Valentine (back) is listed as active for Sunday's Super Bowl LI versus the Falcons.
A late arrival on the injury report this week due to a back concern, Valentine will nonetheless provide depth at defensive tackle behind Alan Branch (back) and Malcom Brown.
