Patriots' Vincent Valentine: Added to injury report
Valentine was limited at practice Thursday due to a back injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.
Valentine was added to the injury report on Thursday and, given his limited status, it's possible he suffered the injury at practice. His practice status on Friday will provide a better indication of his status for the Super Bowl on Sunday.
