Valentine (back) was limited at practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for the Super Bowl.

Valentine was added to the injury report Thursday and has limited participation in practice is a cause for concern in the Patriots' locker room. With fellow defensive tackle Alan Branch (toe) also on the injury report, the Patriots are left with Malcom Brown as the only healthy option at defensive tackle. Look for more updates on Valentine's status to come Sunday morning.

