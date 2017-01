Cox signed a contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday, NFL.com reports.

Although Cox started 22 games for the Titans over the last two seasons, very few teams have had any interest in him since his November release. Now in Seattle, he'll fight for a reserve role in the secondary in advance of the 2017 campaign and could make for a solid insurance policy if DeShawn Stead (knee - ACL) doesn't recover in time for the season opener.