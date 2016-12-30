The NFL won't review Smith's (suspension) potential reinstatement until March 15, CSN Bay Area reports.

The Raiders maintained some hope that Smith, who applied for reinstatement in October and met with commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this month, could be activated in time for the playoffs, but the league denied his bid for a 2016 return. The 27-year-old, who has appeared in 16 games over the past three seasons while incurring multiple suspensions along the way for substance abuse-related issues, will need to stay on the straight and narrow for the next three and a half months before the NFL reexamines his status for the 2017 season.