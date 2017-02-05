Raiders' Aldon Smith: Set for March reinstatement
Smith (suspension) will be reinstated in March barring any further issues with substance abuse, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Smith remains subject to the league's drug program, but will be reinstated given he stays on the right path throughout the coming months. He'll certainly add another pass-rushing presence for the Raiders' defense, while defensive end Khalil Mack was recently named 2016's defensive player of the year.
More News
-
Raiders' Aldon Smith: Reinstatement to be reviewed in March•
-
Raiders' Aldon Smith: Meets with league officials•
-
Raiders' Aldon Smith: Setting reinstatement meeting•
-
Raiders' Aldon Smith: Applies for reinstatement•
-
Raiders' Aldon Smith: Enters treatment center•
-
Raiders' Aldon Smith: Subject of league investigation•