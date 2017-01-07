Raiders' Amari Cooper: Active Saturday
Cooper (shoulder) is listed as active Saturday at Houston.
Cooper has brushed off a shoulder concern since Week 15, a span in which he's produced below expectations. That extenuating circumstance aside, he's also taking the field with an inexperienced hand under center. After Derek Carr (fibula) was lost for the season in Week 16, his replacement (Matt McGloin) suffered a shoulder injury in the regular season finale, placing rookie Connor Cook in the crosshairs of the Texans' pass rush. How Cook handles the pressure will likely determine Cooper's own contribution, which amounted to four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown during these teams' first matchup of the season in Week 11.
