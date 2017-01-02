Cooper (shoulder) caught four of eight targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-6 loss at Denver.

Cooper has been dealing with a shoulder injury for about three weeks, but hasn't missed any time. He was quiet Sunday, other than a 32-yard touchdown in the third quarter, although he should have had a long score in the first half, but was overthrown. Despite some inconsistency this season, the second-year wideout established a career-high in receptions and yardage with 83 and 1,153, respectively. The Raiders missed a golden opportunity to clinch a first-round bye, so assuming Cooper didn't suffer any setbacks, he'll play next week.