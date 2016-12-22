Cooper (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

The same applies to fellow wideout Michael Crabtree (finger), though we expect that the duo will be fine for Saturday's game against the Colts. Both players were listed as questionable heading into Week 15's action, with Cooper suiting up and seeing action on 51 of 62 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Chargers, while Crabtree logged 45 snaps. Cooper, who caught just one of three targets for 28 yards in the contest, will look to rebound in Week 16 against a Colts defense that has allowed an average of 261.4 yards in the air to date, sixth-most in the NFL this season.