Cooper (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

The same applies to fellow wideout Michael Crabtree, who is dealing with an ankle issue, though we'd expect the duo to tough it out Sunday against the Broncos. Both players were listed as questionable heading into Week 16's action, with Cooper suiting up and seeing work on 61 of 76 snaps on offense in Saturday's win over the Colts, en route to catching five of his seven targets for 76 yards.