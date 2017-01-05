Cooper (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

As was fellow wideout Michael Crabtree (ankle), but both have been injury report regulars of late, yet played in all 16 of the Raiders' regular season games in 2016. The duo is thus in line to continue to start for the team in Saturday's playoff opener against the Texans, a game that will see QB Connor Cook make his first career NFL start.

