Cooper (shoulder) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Colts.

Cooper, who has been an injury report regular of late, will thus continue to work through his shoulder issue Saturday. The Raiders' starting wideout saw action on 51 of 62 snaps on offense in Week 15's triumph over the Chargers, while hauling just one of three targets for 28 yards in the contest. He's a candidate to bounce back this week against a Colts defense that has allowed an average of 261.4 yards in the air to date.