Cooper (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

As is fellow wideout Michael Crabtree, who is dealing with an ankle issue. The Raiders have postseason seeding to play for Sunday, so both wideouts figure to see their share of Week 17 targets from QB Matt McGloin, who is slated to take over for the injured Derek Carr.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola