Cooper (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's regular season finale against the Broncos after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

As is fellow wideout Michael Crabtree, who is dealing with an ankle issue, though we'd expect the duo to tough it out Sunday. Both players were listed as questionable heading into Week 16's action, with Cooper playing and seeing action on 61 of 76 snaps on offense in this past Saturday's win over the Colts, catching five of his seven targets for 76 yards. The Raiders do have postseason seeding to play for, so Cooper figures to see his share of Week 17 looks from QB Matt McGloin, who takes over for the injured Derek Carr.