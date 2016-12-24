Cooper (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Colts, CSN Bay Area reports.

The same applies to fellow wideout Michael Crabtree (finger), but both are expected to continue to play through their ailments in Week 16. Cooper, who saw action on 51 of 62 snaps on offense in last Sunday's win over the Chargers, caught just one of three targets for 28 yards in the contest. He'll look to bounce back Saturday against a Colts defense that has allowed an average of 261.4 yards in the air to date.