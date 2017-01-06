Raiders' Amari Cooper: Listed as questionable
Cooper (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Texans.
Cooper's shoulder ailment limited his practice involvement this week, but like his fellow wideout Michael Crabtree (ankle), it'd be a surprise if Cooper isn't active Saturday, when rookie quarterback Connor Cook could lean on the duo in his first-career start.
More News
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Active Saturday•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Grabs 32-yard touchdown•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Listed as questionable for Week 17•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Limited at practice Wednesday•