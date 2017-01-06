Cooper (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Texans.

Cooper's shoulder ailment limited his practice involvement this week, but like his fellow wideout Michael Crabtree (ankle), it'd be a surprise if Cooper isn't active Saturday, when rookie quarterback Connor Cook could lean on the duo in his first-career start.

