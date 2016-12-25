Cooper caught four of six targets for 72 yards Saturday against the Colts.

While this performance was definitely a step up from last week's meager one-catch outing, Cooper was still held in check most of the day while teammate Michael Crabtree paced the Raiders' receiving corps in targets, receptions and receiving yards. Unfortunately, it may be hard for Cooper to improve upon this performance as Oakland QB Derek Carr broke a bone in his leg during the fourth quarter, so Matt McGloin may be under center for the Raiders next week against the Broncos. Cooper has only played one game with McGloin as his quarterback, and that came in Week 1 of 2015 when the Alabama product finished with one catch for five yards. A lot has changed since then, of course, as that marked Cooper's first game as a pro, so expect the wideout to be more involved this time around.