Cooper caught two of 10 targets for 10 yards in the Raiders' 27-14 loss to the Texans in their AFC wild-card playoff game Saturday.

The Raiders struggled to get Cooper involved with third-stringer Connor Cook under center, but some of the blame for Cooper's lack of production is due to his own problem dropping passes. This comes with little surprise, though, as Cooper's 22 dropped passes are the most for any receiver over the last two seasons. Playoff miscues aside, the 2016 campaign has to be considered a success for the second-year receiver who topped 1,000 yards and led his team in receiving for the second season in a row despite trailing teammate Michael Crabtree in targets once again. Just 23 years old in June, Cooper projects as a top-shelf fantasy option entering 2017.