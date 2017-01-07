Holmes (shoulder) is listed as active Saturday in Houston.

Holmes is far down to the pecking order among Raiders wideouts, as Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, and Seth Roberts will likely be the apples of third-string QB Connor Cook's eye in the playoff opener. However, Holmes' standing could actually be a benefit if his rapport with Cook is more clear-cut than the trio of established options.

