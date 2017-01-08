Holmes caught four of five targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 37-14 postseason loss to the Texans.

Holmes stepped up as the Raiders' No. 2 option in the passing game once Michael Crabtree exited with a concussion and displayed good hands when thrown the ball. His touchdown grab came in garbage time, though, and marked just his fourth score of the season. Set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2017, Holmes could contend for a starting spot if he signs with a receiver-needy franchise in the offseason.