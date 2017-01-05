Holmes (shoulder) failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

Holmes' availability wasn't certain heading into the weekend due to a shoulder issue, but he was ultimately able to suit up. He finished the 2016 regular season with 14 catches on 25 targets for 126 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, and Seth Roberts consistently saw more action in the Raiders' aerial attack, but Holmes now has at least three touchdowns in each of his last three seasons. He'll be an unrestricted free agent following the upcoming playoffs, so his time in Oakland may be nearing its end if he's not re-signed.