Raiders' Andre Holmes: Limited in Wednesday's practice
Holmes (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Holmes accounted for a season-high 33 receiving yards last week versus the Colts and wasn't known to have suffered an injury. Look for his game status to be cleared up in time for the Raiders' season finale Sunday against the Broncos.
