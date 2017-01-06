Raiders' Andre Holmes: Questionable to play Saturday
Holmes (shoulder) is questionable to play in Saturday' playoff game against the Texans.
Holmes has been nursing a problematic shoulder for a couple weeks now but hasn't missed a game and was able to participate in every practice this week, albeit in a limited fashion. Look for his status to be updated prior to kickoff.
More News
-
Raiders' Andre Holmes: Active for wild-card round•
-
Raiders' Andre Holmes: Held in check Sunday•
-
Raiders' Andre Holmes: Suits up Sunday•
-
Raiders' Andre Holmes: Questionable to play•
-
Raiders' Andre Holmes: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Raiders' Andre Holmes: Season-high 33 yards versus Colts•