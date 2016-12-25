Raiders' Andre Holmes: Season-high 33 yards versus Colts
Holmes caught three of five targets for 33 yards and one touchdown Saturday against the Colts.
Holmes caught his first touchdown since Week 6 while posting season highs with three receptions for 33 receiving yards. Especially with starting quarterback Derek Carr (broken leg) set to miss time, don't expect even this kind of modest usage out of Holmes moving forward.
