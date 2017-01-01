Raiders' Andre Holmes: Suits up Sunday
Holmes (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Holmes is out there if you need him Sunday, but he's a speculative fantasy play in Week 17, given that he is behind Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree in the Raiders' wideout pecking order.
